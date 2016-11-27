Hundred of bikers ride for good cause

The toys will be delivered to the Knights of Columbus and distributed through the Catholic Diocese. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Asgard Motorcycle Club put on its 32nd annual toy run Sunday morning.

More than 700 bikers, including a few santas, rumbled their way through the Coast carrying toys to deliver to Toys for Tots. The group gathered at the Gulfport Dragway and made its way to Home Depot in Biloxi, and the Knights of Columbus near downtown, before ending at the Harley shop.

Over the last few months, members of the club have gathered enough toys to fill an entire tractor trailer.

"Everyone believes that motorcyclists are motorcyclists. Everyone has their own opinion, but we have big hearts and nothing can get to a big guy who rides a motorcycle like a kid in need," said Pete Grundy. "Here on the Gulf Coast we have a big need. Christmas is all about giving back to those less fortunate, and especially back to the kids."

The toys will be delivered to the Knights of Columbus and distributed through the Catholic Diocese.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.