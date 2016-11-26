Richie Brown writes thank you letter to Mississippi State

Hours after senior linebacker Richie Brown helped Mississippi State to a 55-20 win over Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl, the former Long Beach Bearcat composed a letter to the Bulldog family.

After taking a redshirt during the 2012 season, Brown showed durability along with his strong leadership on the field, playing in all 51 games possible over four years of eligibility. He led the Bulldogs in total tackles during his junior and senior seasons with 109 and 93, respectively.

Perhaps Brown's most memorable performance happened on October 4, 2014, when he notched three interceptions against No. 6 Texas A&M during the same season in which Mississippi State held a No. 1 ranking for five weeks.

He and his wife, Erin, who played softball at Mississippi State, have both received their undergraduate degrees. Richie is currently pursuing a Master of Business.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.