Suspect in custody after attempted robbery in Pass Christian

A juvenile suspect is in custody after an attempted armed robbery in Pass Christian Saturday evening.

According to Police Chief Tim Hendricks, a woman was approached outside of Walmart on Beach Blvd. by a man wearing a hoodie and mask. After implying that he had a gun, a witness overheard the exchange and chased the suspect into the woods.

During the chase, the witness - who was armed - fell, and his weapon discharged.

The suspect was located and taken into custody sometime after the incident. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pass Christian Police Department at 228-452-3301.

