Family regrouping after losing everything in house fire - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Family regrouping after losing everything in house fire

The family says they lost everything in the fire. (Photo source: WLOX) The family says they lost everything in the fire. (Photo source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

An Ocean Springs father had to feel through the darkness of thick smoke in order to find his family and get them to safety when their house caught on fire.

Clarence Battle and Kristen Handler say their Robinson Avenue home in downtown Ocean Springs is a total loss.

"It's really hard. We did lose everything, but as long as our kids are ok, that's all that matters. They're not replaceable," said Handler. 

Battle had left the house to get something to eat, and when he returned, saw smoke coming from the roof. His fiance' hurried to get dressed and round up the kids at the same time.

"I opened the door, saw flames, house was on fire. I said 'Where are the kids?' I grabbed the babies, threw them outside, threw my fiance' outside," said Battle. "Felt on the bed, couldn't see anything, felt on bed couldn't find my third child."

Battle says he was eventually able to feel, then see, his 1-year-old son Rowan and their family dog. He then threw them both out of the window to safety.

The father made sure his family got out, but now has bandages over burns to his hands.

"It's really devastating, we lost everything we had, all the kids have ever known. They don't really understand what's going on. We're trying to hold it together, but it's hard sometimes," said Handler, who will travel to USA Medical Center in Mobile on Tuesday to have Battle's hands re-examined.

Investigators say the fire was accidental and appears to have been caused by an electrical issue. Donations are being accepted at Central Fire station in Ocean Springs. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly