Black Friday doesn't stop working mom

While thousands of shoppers made their way to the stores on Black Friday, employees were there hours beforehand to prep.

Rack by rack, shelf by shelf, sale items were placed with care. However, one Gulf Coast boutique had a little help: 4-week-old Piper.

Pin Up Spa and Boutique in Biloxi posted a photo of manager Jennifer Goodwin-Nelson ringing up customers as her tiny helper slept in a baby carrier.

The boutique wrote: "God bless the working moms. So many GREAT deals!! Here till 9 pm in Biloxi and 7 pm in Pascagoula!! Support women with in business."

Keeping her little one close, according to the mom, is one of the benefits of being part of what she calls a village.

"I'm just part of a small business that knows it takes a village to raise a baby. Sometimes we can't get a babysitter when we are needed. So if we have to, we bring our babies," Goodwin-Nelson wrote in a Facebook post.

After busy day on Friday, the store plans to continue their Black Friday sales on Small Business Saturday.

