Visions of Sugarplums Program shares the joys of giving

The kids had up to $300 to spend on gifts. (Photo source: WLOX)

Eight-year-old Jamicah Miller and more than 20 other kids from Pascagoula are having a bit of a shopping spree at Walmart, and Turf Master's Lawn Care, the City of Pascagoula, and the Pascagoula-Gautier School District are footing the bill.

"I'm crazy about toys because I don't have much toys at home," Jamicah said.

Thanks to a partnership called Visions of Sugarplums, the kids are able to fill their carts with $300 worth of gifts for themselves and their families.

Steve Jordan, owner of Turf Masters, and his wife have been doing the program for years.

"My family's been blessed, my business has been blessed, and it's just our way of paying it forward," Jordan said.

Grateful for his generosity, Jamicah tracked Jordan down to say thank you.

"I wanna say thank you for giving the recreation center money to give us $300 to buy toys and stuff," Jamicah said.

A handful of counselors keep the kids within budget during the shopping trip, while making sure they're knocking items off their lists.

"I'm really thankful and I think that's what Thanksgiving is all about. I think I've learned my lesson for Thanksgiving," Jamicah said.

The hope is that kids reach the realization about the joy of giving being the driving force behind the annual event.

The items the kids picked out will be delivered just before Christmas.

