Gulfport police investigating gas station armed robbery

Gulfport police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a gas station Monday night.

Sgt. Joshua Bromen said two suspects wearing gloves and masks walked into the Chevron gas station on Kelly Ave. around 7:30 p.m.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects holding what appears to be a firearm. Bromen said the clerk told investigators one of the suspects had a gun.

Bromen said the suspects ran from the scene on foot after taking an unspecified amount of cash.

The robbery remains under investigation, and Bromen said officers are following several leads to identify the suspects.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact Gulfport police at 228-868-5900.

