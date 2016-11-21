Investigation underway into Piggly Wiggly police incident

Now, all eyes are on Piggly Wiggly as they decide what's next. (Photo source: WLOX)

The fate of two Piggly Wiggly employees is still unclear as the store continues its investigation into allegations they refused to serve a uniformed police officer. The entire incident was brought to light in a Facebook post that has since been deleted.

"Very, very surprised this happened at Piggly Wiggly. We do business with them," said Pascagoula police Lt. Doug Adams, speaking on behalf of the department and that officer.

In the Facebook post, Pascagoula Officer Scott Clayton's fiance Hannah Mae outlines the incident, allegedly happening at the chains Moss Point location.

Adams said when learned about it, he decided to head down Hwy. 613 to pay the grocer a visit.

"I went and spoke to the manager and reviewed the video with him," Adams said.

He said what he saw coincides with the details in the post.

"You see our officer standing over to the right by the cold deli section. After a minute or two, he asks for some help. They make a comment to each other and continue to work. Then, it becomes apparent that they aren't going to serve him. He goes and does his shopping," Adams said.

WLOX News Now crews went to the store to talk with the manager and district manager. Although they wouldn't go on camera, they said the chain is doing a thorough investigation and will handle the incident as they deem necessary.

"They are looking into it. They are talking to their employees. I don't know exactly what's going to happen, but that's a personnel issue for them," Adams said.

Some on Facebook are calling for an entire boycott of the grocery chain. Adams has a message for those who feel that way.

"Shouldn't hold it against Piggly Wiggly for one very, very isolated incident," Adams said.

When asked how Clayton feels about the situation, Adams said, "He is good with whatever Piggly Wiggly decides to do."

Now, all eyes are on Piggly Wiggly as they decide what's next.

