Former MGCCC RB Chris Robinson named finalist for Conerly Trophy

Delta State junior running back Chris Robinson has been named a finalist for the C Spire Conerly Trophy, which is given annually to the best college football player in the state of Mississippi.

Robinson, who played the 2014-15 seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, led the NCAA's Division II with 24 total touchdowns. He also produced 976 rushing yards and had 37 receptions for 551 yards.

Other finalists for the Conerly Trophy include Darien Anderson (Alcorn State), Hunter McEachern (Delta State), Javancy Jones (Jackson State), Alex Foust (Millsaps), Marcel Newson (Mississippi College), Fred Ross (Mississippi State), Austin Bray (Mississippi Valley State), Evan Engram (Ole Miss) and Ito Smith (Southern Miss).

