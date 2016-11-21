Facebook outraged after Pascagoula police officer refused service

The fate of two Piggly Wiggly employees is still unclear as the store continues its investigation into allegations they refused to serve a uniformed police officer.

The fate of two Piggly Wiggly employees is still unclear as the store continues its investigation into allegations they refused to serve a uniformed police officer.

Now, all eyes are on Piggly Wiggly as they decide what's next. (Photo source: WLOX)

Now, all eyes are on Piggly Wiggly as they decide what's next. (Photo source: WLOX)

Store manager Barry Carmack said Piggly Wiggly’s corporate office is aware of the situation, and they’re planning to take action. (Photo source: WLOX)

Two Piggly Wiggly employees may be out of a job after reportedly refusing to slice deli meat for a uniformed police officer.

A Facebook post detailing what happened over the weekend at the Moss Point store on Hwy. 613 has been shared several hundred times and garnered more than 120 comments.

The post was made by Hannah Mae. According to her profile, her fiancé is Pascagoula police Officer Scott Clayton.

According to Mae’s post, the deli employees turned their backs on Clayton and said, “I’m not serving him.” Mae removed the Facebook post sometime Monday.

Store manager Barry Carmack said Piggly Wiggly’s corporate office is aware of the situation, and they’re planning to take action.

“This is not something we’re going to tolerate. That’s not something we believe in,” Carmack said.

Carmack said surveillance video from the store shows employees failing to serve a uniformed police officer, but why it happened and what was said is still under investigation. Carmack said he is interviewing other employees to sort out exactly what happened.

“One or two employees are going to lose their jobs today,” said Carmack.

Meanwhile, many Facebook users are calling for a boycott of the Piggly Wiggly store. Pascagoula police Lt. Doug Adams said this was an isolated incident and should not reflect poorly on Piggly Wiggly. He said the police department stands behind whatever decision store managers make.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.