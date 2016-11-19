WLOX Press Box: With time against them, Picayune runs to victory - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX Press Box: With time against them, Picayune runs to victory

PICAYUNE, MS (WLOX) -

No matter how many times I watch the Picayune Maroon Tide operate on offense, their running ability continues to surprise me -- in a good way. 

In one of the most intense back-and-forth games I've witnessed, Picayune trailed Wayne County 38-37 with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter and had the football on their own 20-yard line.

If you've watched football long enough, you'd think a team that doesn't have all their timeouts and faces a deficit late in a game would do nothing but pass the ball. But that's not Picayune's bread and butter.

The Maroon Tide continued to play smashmouth football and run behind an undersized, yet overperforming offensive line to set up Isidro Loya's go-ahead 30-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining.

Words can only tell you so much of a story. It's an unforgettable game if you were lucky enough to witness Picayune's 40-38 win, but be sure to check out the full game highlights. I promise it's worth your time.

Picayune will host Laurel in the 5A south state championship Fri., November 25.

