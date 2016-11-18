Thanksgiving meals delivered to needy families by Hancock Bank and Feeding the Gulf Coast

Dan Marks with Hancock Bank said, "We have a great team of Hancock Bankers here today, along with Feeding the Gulf Coast, preparing backpacks for school children to take home, where they may not have the same holiday meal situation." (Photo source: WLOX)

Needy families across the Gulf Coast will have a brighter Thanksgiving holiday thanks to the Good Samaritans at Hancock Bank and Feeding the Gulf Coast, a charity that works to feed the hungry from Mississippi to Florida.

The two groups teamed up Friday at the charity's new building on 34th Street.

Dan Marks with Hancock Bank said, "We have a great team of Hancock Bankers here today, along with Feeding the Gulf Coast, preparing backpacks for school children to take home, where they may not have the same holiday meal situation."

Marks said his company works in the same region as Feeding the Coast, so it's a perfect fit.

"At Hancock Bank, we have a broad footprint around the Gulf Coast, helping families in the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Mobile, and Florida Gulf Coast, all the areas we serve," Marks noted.

Volunteer Allison Gray with Hancock Bank said she's proud to work for a company that gives back.

"Such an incredible feeling to know we can come together as a team. We work together every day but rarely get to spend time outside of office together. And it's an incredible feeling to know we're doing something good for someone else," Gray said.

A thousand bags to feed the needy have been stuffed by the associates at Hancock Bank. A representative from Feeding the Gulf Coast said they work with schools and lunch room staff to best serve the needs of the community, maintaining confidentiality for students and their families.

Representatives from the charity said the food should reach students and their families within the coming week.

