Football players delight coach’s daughter by attending Thanksgiving program

The life of a football coach never stops. As soon as the clock in the last game of the season hits zero, a new season begins.

Chelsey George knows this fact well. Her husband, Les, is the offensive line coach for the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs played their last game on Nov. 5. The result was a 27-24 playoff loss to East Mississippi Community College. Chelsey said Les has been on the recruiting trail since that game ended.

Thursday night, the couple’s oldest daughter, 7-year-old Lucy, was set to perform in a Thanksgiving program put on by the second graders at Perkinston Elementary School. She was heartbroken when she found out daddy wasn’t going to make it.

“She was sad,” said Chelsey. “She begged him, ‘Please come to my program,’ but he was off recruiting. She had been practicing all week, but everyone she asked to come couldn’t make it.”

Before the show, Chelsey got a text from one of Les’ players. Offensive lineman Randan Knight said he was coming to the program and he was bringing another player, Rishard Cook, with him. Wide receiver Brandon Martin ended up tagging along as well.

“Lucy lit up when she saw them,” Chelsey said.

Chelsey said in the three years her husband has been a coach at MGCCC, he has cultivated a sense of family with his offensive linemen. She said the young men come over for dinner often, and they are always there for her family.

The youngest George, 3-year-old Louise, loves to play with Cook and running back Ge’Vonte Jones. Chelsey said the players are Louise's best friends.

“These guys, I’m going to cry when they leave. We’ve gotten so close to them. Wes recruited them. He went to their homes,” Chelsey said. “These guys are our family. The girls know they are here for us. They mean a lot to us.”

Knight, Cook, Martin, and Jones are all sophomores at MGCCC. They will be heading off to four-year schools next year.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.