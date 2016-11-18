Dunk of the year? MGCCC's Davion Cole-Johnson converts unforgettable slam

In the Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs' 73-67 win over Bishop State, fans kept the Weathers/Wentzell Center buzzing for minutes after Davion Cole-Johnson's memorable dunk.

With MGCCC trailing in the first half, Cole-Johnson took a pass from Harvey Smart in the corner, drove baseline before leaping and slamming the basketball over Bishop State's Maurice Pittman.

Cole-Johnson received a technical foul for hanging on the rim with his right hand as he tussled briefly with Pittman when he landed on the court.

The sophomore holds offers from Iowa State, Jacksonville State, UALR, Southern Miss, UTEP and Nicholls State.

Biloxi's Zach Parker led Gulf Coast (3-1) with 24 points, including 17 in the first half.

