LOOK: Stores release holiday shopping hours

While many people are dreaming of plates full of beans, greens, potatoes and tomatoes on Thanksgiving Day, others have one thing on their mind: holiday shopping.

Preparing for eager customers, many stores have already released ads featuring this year's hottest items: cameras, computers, games, sneakers, you name it.

But, if shoppers want to snag the good deals, they'll need to arrive on time. Here's when retail doors will open for 2016 holiday shopping:

Belk (Gulfport and Biloxi)

Thanksgiving Day: 4 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving Day: 5 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 1 a.m. - 10 p.m. (hours may vary by store locations)

Edgewater Mall

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Gulfport Premium Outlets

Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m - 10 p.m.

Sears Edgewater Mall

Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. - midnight

Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Target

Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. (closing hours may vary by store locations)

Black Friday: open regular hours

Toys 'R' Us

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Walmart

Thanksgiving Day: open regular hours, Black Friday sales begin at 6 p.m.

Black Friday: open regular hours

