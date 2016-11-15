Couple looks to God for guidance after fire destroys their home

The God-fearing couple lived there with their 5-month-old granddaughter. They say as they work to get over the shock of losing everything, it's their faith that holds them together. (Photo source: WLOX)

Much of Tyreece and Jemese Malone's home on Friar Tuck Avenue is reduced to ashes and rubble, the house's frame barely holding up. (Photo source: WLOX)

Much of Tyreece and Jemese Malone's home on Friar Tuck Avenue is reduced to ashes and rubble, the house's frame barely holding up. The couple is working to pick up the pieces after a fire ripped through their home in the Robinhood subdivision in Pascagoula.

"When I first got the call it was disbelief - it can't be that bad," said Mrs. Malone.

But the fire that started in the laundry room and quickly spread throughout the house proved to leave very little salvageable. Monday, firefighters worked for hours to extinguish the blaze and put out hotspots.

"When I first looked and saw it engulfed and reality hit me - the home is gone, sentimental values gone," said Mrs. Malone.

Thankfully, no one was at home at the time and no one was hurt. Now the family is sorting through what's left and getting things in order to move forward. Caution tape still lines the perimeter of the property.

"First thing, we've been assessing the total damage. We've been talking with our insurance company," Mr. Malone said.

The couple had been building an add-on to the back of the house as a retirement wing. Mr. Malone just recently retired from Ingalls Shipbuilding.

"We was building and it was coming on pretty good, but the fire happened and so it changed those plans," Mr. Malone said.

The God-fearing couple lived there with their 5-month-old granddaughter. They say as they work to get over the shock of losing everything, it's their faith that holds them together.

"We're going to take each day at a time, one step at a time, and stay committed to our faith," Mr. Malone said.

And through prayer and the already overwhelming support from their church, family, and friends, the Malones say, God-willing, they'll rebuild on that same lot.

There's a GoFundMe set up for anyone wanting to assist the family, you can find it here.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.