Dog that attacked two Biloxi boys to be euthanized

Two children were injured Thursday evening after Biloxi police say they were attacked by a dog.

Five year old Bentley sat in a lawn chair peering across his grandmothers yard on Shady Lane in Biloxi to the spot where he and his older brother were attacked by a pit bull on Thursday.

Bentley was saved from the attack by his 15-year-old brother, Jaxon. (Photo source: WLOX)

Travis Holloway's love for pit bulls can be clearly seen in the way he interacts with his own. It was his dog's sister, Cleo, that attacked the boys. (Photo source: WLOX)

Surgery scheduled for 15-year-old Jaxon Ronsonet has been delayed - but it's looking like a leg amputation may be avoided. His family is sharing photos of the teen at Oschner's hospital in New Orleans.

Jaxon and his 5-year-old brother, Bentley, are now embarking on a long road to recovery after a pit bull attacked them. But as Jaxon works to regain mobility in his legs, and Bentley's wounds heal, Travis Holloway mourns as that same dog gears up to be put down.

"I'm losing a family member," Holloway said.

Holloway's love for pit bulls can be clearly seen in the way he interacts with his own. It was his dog's sister, Cleo, that attacked the boys.

"She lived with my brother and the reason why she was here is cause we were house sitting," Holloway said.

The attack happened in what he calls a "freak accident."

"I couldn't be mad at her. It's not her fault; she didn't know no better," Holloway said.

As of Monday, the dog was still alive at the Humane Society. The Biloxi Police Department's plan is to euthanize the dog and then decapitate it and send the head to the state health department.

"The reason they're putting her down is because my brother did not get her rabies shots," Holloway said.

The Humane Society said the normal procedure is to quarantine the dog for 10 days while monitoring the animal's behavior - except under extenuating circumstances like this one.

Holloway said if he could go back - he'd do things differently.

"I wish I could've been here, I think if I would of been here I don't think it would of happened like it, cause I would have stopped it," Holloway said.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said Holloway's mother, Martha Broussard, faces two misdemeanor charges for leash violation and for not having the dog's shots up to date. Miller said it's up to a judge to decide whether warrants are issued on those charges. The chief adds this is all that the law allows.

