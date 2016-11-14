Habitat for Humanity Bay-Waveland helping 14 homeowners in need of critical repairs

In parts of Bay St. Louis, Waveland, and Picayune, helping hands are willing to assist you with home repairs, if you qualify. (Photo source: WLOX)

In parts of Bay St. Louis, Waveland, and Picayune, helping hands are willing to assist you with home repairs, if you qualify.

BankCorp South and Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded a $98,000 grant to Habitat for Humanity Bay-Waveland. Angela Eastin with Habitat for Humanity said the grant they received was part of larger $7.8 million initiative by the Affordable Housing Program.

"We can do 14 repairs, very low income, for disability modification and critical home repair, to ensure folks have necessary means to make repairs on homes to keep them there and safe, focused primarily on rural communities," Eastin said.

The money was spread between a five state district of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Texas, focusing on areas needing the help most.

"The max income is $17,000. It will help somebody really on a limited budget, social security or disability, veterans, things like that. The median income here is $46,000 to $48,000. The average is $17,000. Our folks we're trying to get to, [the] elderly group and not on social media, so we need to get word to them," Eastin noted.

Eastin said in order to see if you're eligible for upgrades to your home, you can go to their office at 103 Central Avenue in Bay Saint Louis and apply.

Habitat for Humanity is currently accepting applications for the project, which is expected to be completed by June of next year.

