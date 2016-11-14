Habitat for Humanity Bay-Waveland helping 14 homeowners in need - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Habitat for Humanity Bay-Waveland helping 14 homeowners in need of critical repairs

In parts of Bay St. Louis, Waveland, and Picayune, helping hands are willing to assist you with home repairs, if you qualify. (Photo source: WLOX) In parts of Bay St. Louis, Waveland, and Picayune, helping hands are willing to assist you with home repairs, if you qualify. (Photo source: WLOX)
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

In parts of Bay St. Louis, Waveland, and Picayune, helping hands are willing to assist you with home repairs, if you qualify.

BankCorp South and Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded a $98,000 grant to Habitat for Humanity Bay-Waveland. Angela Eastin with Habitat for Humanity said the grant they received was part of larger $7.8 million initiative by the Affordable Housing Program.

"We can do 14 repairs, very low income, for disability modification and critical home repair, to ensure folks have necessary means to make repairs on homes to keep them there and safe, focused primarily on rural communities," Eastin said.

The money was spread between a five state district of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Texas, focusing on areas needing the help most.

"The max income is $17,000. It will help somebody really on a limited budget, social security or disability, veterans, things like that. The median income here is $46,000 to $48,000. The average is $17,000. Our folks we're trying to get to, [the] elderly group and not on social media, so we need to get word to them," Eastin noted.

Eastin said in order to see if you're eligible for upgrades to your home, you can go to their office at 103 Central Avenue in Bay Saint Louis and apply.

Habitat for Humanity is currently accepting applications for the project, which is expected to be completed by June of next year.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly