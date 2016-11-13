Pascagoula church works to reunite America

Rev. Jimmy Lee Wilson, Jr. says he knew he had to address what's going on to his congregation. (Photo source: WLOX)

Like most Sundays, people filled the sanctuary at Set Free Family Worship Center for church service.

But with the recent polarization of the United States following the results of the 2016 presidential election, Rev. Jimmy Lee Wilson, Jr. says he knew he had to address what's going on to his congregation.

"We seeing anarchy people in the streets, they're protesting, they're rioting. It's a time when people are very uncomfortable," Wilson said.

His sermon on Sunday: Be not afraid.

"God saw the end from the beginning, and no matter what's going on - there is an end," said Wilson. "God's going to have the glory in the end of it all, and people just need to relax."

Members say the message resonates with the congregation, and encourages them to place their fears about the state of the nation in God.

"God might not not have orchestrated it - but he allowed it. At the end of the day God's in control over everything," Barbara Dawson said.

Wilson's sermon ultimately challenges Christians to use their faith to mend the nation's divide.

"Don't just ignore it, speak peace to it and be that good Samaritan. A nation divided can not stand," Wilson said. "So if all people of all colors, all nationalities, all religions don't unite for the betterment of this country, we're in trouble."

Sara Schultz added, "I think that one of the best things that he said was when we create an atmosphere of love, we create unity. I think that that is exactly what I'll remember if we experience some of the ugliness here that's obviously going on around our country."

The message of love is striking a cord with church members, who say they're motivated to help mold American back into one nation, under God.

