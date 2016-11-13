Pascagoula church works to reunite America - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pascagoula church works to reunite America

Rev. Jimmy Lee Wilson, Jr. says he knew he had to address what's going on to his congregation. (Photo source: WLOX) Rev. Jimmy Lee Wilson, Jr. says he knew he had to address what's going on to his congregation. (Photo source: WLOX)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Like most Sundays, people filled the sanctuary at Set Free Family Worship Center for church service.

But with the recent polarization of the United States following the results of the 2016 presidential election, Rev. Jimmy Lee Wilson, Jr. says he knew he had to address what's going on to his congregation.

"We seeing anarchy people in the streets, they're protesting, they're rioting. It's a time when people are very uncomfortable," Wilson said.

His sermon on Sunday: Be not afraid.

"God saw the end from the beginning, and no matter what's going on - there is an end," said Wilson. "God's going to have the glory in the end of it all, and people just need to relax."

Members say the message resonates with the congregation, and encourages them to place their fears about the state of the nation in God.

"God might not not have orchestrated it - but he allowed it. At the end of the day God's in control over everything," Barbara Dawson said.

Wilson's sermon ultimately challenges Christians to use their faith to mend the nation's divide.

"Don't just ignore it, speak peace to it and be that good Samaritan. A nation divided can not stand," Wilson said. "So if all people of all colors, all nationalities, all religions don't unite for the betterment of this country, we're in trouble."

Sara Schultz added, "I think that one of the best things that he said was when we create an atmosphere of love, we create unity. I think that that is exactly what I'll remember if we experience some of the ugliness here that's obviously going on around our country."

The message of love is striking a cord with church members, who say they're motivated to help mold American back into one nation, under God.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly