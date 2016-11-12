Five turnovers doom Southern Miss in loss to Old Dominion - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Five turnovers doom Southern Miss in loss to Old Dominion

NORFOLK, VA (AP) -

David Washington threw for two touchdowns as Old Dominion took advantage of five Southern Mississippi turnovers to post a 51-35 win on Saturday.
    
Washington had 144 yards passing for the Monarchs (7-3, 5-1 Conference USA). Jeremy Cox and Ray Lawry ran for two scores apiece.
    
Old Dominion quickly turned fumbles by Keon Howard on USM's first two drives into touchdowns with scoring runs by Lawry to take a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Two plays into USM's fourth drive, Brandon Addison picked off a Howard pass and Cox ran it in for the Monarchs three plays later to make it 21-0 with 3:58 left in the period.
    
Rashaad Coward scored on another Howard fumble in the fourth quarter, returning the ball seven yards to give the Monarchs a 51-28 lead with 4:13 to play.
    
Howard threw one touchdown and ran for another for the Golden Eagles (5-5, 3-3).

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly