Five turnovers doom Southern Miss in loss to Old Dominion

David Washington threw for two touchdowns as Old Dominion took advantage of five Southern Mississippi turnovers to post a 51-35 win on Saturday.



Washington had 144 yards passing for the Monarchs (7-3, 5-1 Conference USA). Jeremy Cox and Ray Lawry ran for two scores apiece.



Old Dominion quickly turned fumbles by Keon Howard on USM's first two drives into touchdowns with scoring runs by Lawry to take a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Two plays into USM's fourth drive, Brandon Addison picked off a Howard pass and Cox ran it in for the Monarchs three plays later to make it 21-0 with 3:58 left in the period.



Rashaad Coward scored on another Howard fumble in the fourth quarter, returning the ball seven yards to give the Monarchs a 51-28 lead with 4:13 to play.



Howard threw one touchdown and ran for another for the Golden Eagles (5-5, 3-3).

