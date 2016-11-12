Veterans and first responders treated to muddy fun at ATV park

Owner Buddy Hall wanted to show vets and first responders a day of family friendly fun, on the house. (Photo source: WLOX)

There was live music, hot food, and plenty of mud at Muddy Buddy's ATV off-road park's Veterans and First Responder Appreciation Day.

Owner Buddy Hall wanted to show vets and first responders a day of family friendly fun, on the house.

"Whatever they want. Fish, swim, ride ATVs, listen to the bands...play in the bouncy houses just to show our appreciation," Hall said. "To me, many people say we support our troops, but what do they do? So we wanted to do something."

While veterans and first responders were the reason for the event, the more than 1,500 people on the property know it's all about the mud. Dozens of riders with Atomic Powersports out of Chalmette, La. did their best to find the deepest mud holes in the place.

Atomic owner Kenneth Arceneaux says his group finds its way to Muddy Buddy's at least once a month.

"It's a great place, nice people to deal with, awesome park to ride in," Arceneaux said.

The weekend was a special one for the honorees in Atomic's stable.

"We have a few veterans and a few first responders. They love that he's doing this for them. That's a good stand up thing," said Arceneaux.

Hall says there will be a Christmas event at Muddy Buddy's the weekend of Dec. 9. He hopes to have a nationally known band at the event.

Muddy Buddy's is also working to help give homeless vets jobs and lodging. Hall says he's already working to get corporate sponsors for that project.

