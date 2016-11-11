Gautier ceremony honors veterans - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gautier ceremony honors veterans

The ceremony is the only one of its kind in the state of Mississippi. (Photo source: WLOX) The ceremony is the only one of its kind in the state of Mississippi. (Photo source: WLOX)
GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) -

A ceremony honoring men and women of the United States Armed Forces took place at the Veterans Tribute Tower at Gautier City Hall on Friday. 

A chorus of school kids sang patriotic songs, and veterans like Vice Commander Bill Whatley made inspiring speeches about their time in the military and life afterward.

"We at the American Legion are veterans serving veterans. I hope people do that all over country today," said Whatley. 

Military veteran and State Representative John Read says is proud to take part in Veterans Day ceremonies each year.

"I was member of reserve, went to boot camp, came back, finished my high school year, graduated on a Thursday, and Monday I was in the Navy," said Read. "I spent three years in the Navy. I was stationed in Key West, Fla. on a submarine rescue vessel, we made two trips to Europe, and all up and down the East Coast, and in the Caribbean."

Veterans who received a Purple Heart were also recognized, and applauded for their service.

"When you go through the valley, some come out the other side, and some don't," Read noted, "Those that don't, you ask not why. Those that come out the other side, if they're wounded, they are decorated," Representative Read noted.

Read and others say they're happy to be part of such a brave group.

"A lot of Purple Heart recipients never see their Purple Heart, they're given to the families," Representative Read added.

The tribute is the only one of its kind in the state of Mississippi. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly