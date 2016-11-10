Gulfport woman reported missing found safe - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport woman reported missing found safe

(Photo source: GPD) (Photo source: GPD)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A woman who was reported missing in Gulfport last week has been found safe.

Shonda Rene Gardner, 39, was reported missing on Nov. 10, but Gulfport police reported Tuesday she has been found.

