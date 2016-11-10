St. Stanislaus QB Myles Brennan receives inaugural Mississippi 4A "Mr. Football" award

While Myles Brennan and the rest of the Rockachaws senior class are after an elusive 4A football state championship, the St. Stanislaus quarterback added another accolade to his already impressive 2016 season.

Brennan was one of six players to receive Mississippi's inaugural "Mr. Football" award, which is given to the best player in every classification in the state and is a result of a partnership between the Mississippi Association of Coaches and the New Orleans Saints.

Through the first round of the playoffs, he has passed for 3,688 yards and 46 touchdowns, and finally threw his first interception in a 56-14 postseason win over Greene County.

Other award winners were Nanih Waiya's Chris Smith (1A), Pisgah's Don Ragsdale (2A), Morton's D.D. Bowie (3A), Hattiesburg's Jordan Murphy (5A), and Clinton's Cam Akers (6A).

This award comes a day after the Southern Elite Sports Network tabbed Brennan as their 4A Player of the Year.

