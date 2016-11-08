Picayune man sentenced for producing, possessing, and transmitting child porn

He sexually assaulted a girl under 10 years old for several months and kept images of the abuse saved on his personal computer. Now, he will spend the next 30 years of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

David Owens, of Picayune, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of possession, one count of transmission, and one count of production of child pornography.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood said Owens, 40, was arrested on April 6 after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to a startling discovery.

Hood said Owens had uploaded four images to the Internet that showed girls under the age of 10 performing sexual acts. Investigators also found documented sexual abuse on Owens’ computer.

Pearl River County Circuit Court Judge Prentiss Harrell sentenced Owens to 40 years in prison with 10 years suspended on each count. The sentences will run concurrently to one another, which means Owens will serve 30 years behind bars and 10 years on probation after his release. He will also have to register as a sex offender, pay a $2,500 fine, and pay $2,500 for court costs.

"I hate to be so explicit but I want people to understand what kind of predators are out there. I appreciate the strong sentence handed down by Judge Harrell, putting this defendant behind bars and ensuring he pays the consequences for the disgusting criminal acts he committed against an innocent child," Hood said.

Hood said investigators from his cyber crime unit, the Picayune Police Department, and Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department worked the case.

