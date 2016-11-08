Cassie Barker denied preliminary hearing - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Cassie Barker denied preliminary hearing

Ryan Hyer said he wants to fight for justice for Cheyenne. (Photo source: WLOX) Ryan Hyer said he wants to fight for justice for Cheyenne. (Photo source: WLOX)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Cassie Barker, the former Long Beach police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter, appeared in Hancock County Justice Court on Monday. Barker entered a plea of not guilty shortly before 11 a.m.

She was denied a preliminary hearing due to the judge and prosecutor agreeing they already have enough evidence to send the case straight to a grand jury.

Cheyenne Hyer's father, Ryan Hyer, was in the courtroom. He said he wants to fight for justice for Cheyenne, who was found dead in Barker's patrol car in September. Cassie and her supervisor, Clark Ladner, were later terminated by the Long Beach Police Department.

Barker allegedly left her daughter in the car while visiting her supervisor at his home for several hours.

"I'm furious. I am flat out furious," said Hyer. "Seeing her walk out this door, it's not right."

Father opens up about losing 3-year-old left in patrol car

Hyer said he drove to Hancock County from Jacksonville, FL with his girlfriend and will return for the grand jury trial.

Last week, an Ocean Springs attorney representing Hyer sent a notice of intent to sue to the City of Long Beach and the Mississippi Department of Child Services. The letter claims 'wrongful actions' by the city and state ultimately led to Cheyenne’s death.

