Pascagoula seeks public input in city's comprehensive plan

Pascagoula is in the process of revamping its comprehensive planning effort. Monday night they held the first workshop seeking public input. (Photo source: WLOX)

Pascagoula residents and business owners want to be a part of planning the revitalization of their city.

"We had a rather raucous debate about Market Street, and you know one of the things a lot of people talked about is they want to be involved. They want to know the city is taking their input," said resident David Richards.

And city leaders are listening. Pascagoula is in the process of revamping its comprehensive planning effort. Monday night they held the first workshop seeking public input.

"Everybody knows what our issues are here and everybody has a little different idea about them, but I think we can all agree there's a lot of things we've got to solve here," Richards said.

Facilitated by Orion Planning and Design, the meeting called for those in attendance to do a few things so that consultants could collect data.

"The exercise involves the folks gathered here directly designing the future of their city - with pens maps, so forth," said Orion Planning and Design Partner Bob Barber.

The public was able to outline improvements and upgrades they felt needed to be made, as well as areas they think are already thriving. The response from those in attendance was overwhelmingly positive

"I think it went real well and I think everyone had good input and I thought it was interesting that the groups came up with much the same," said resident Liz Ford.

The next step is to take the maps and data collected at this meeting and analyze them over the next few days. Thursday night, there is a second workshop where the results will be revealed.

"I'm just looking forward to what they decide to do with all the great ideas that we heard tonight," said resident Yvette Barr.

The goal is that by the end of the two public workshops, they'll have a concept plan and begin working towards Pascagoula's future.

The second meeting is Thursday, Nov. 6 at 6 pm at the Pascagoula Senior Center.

