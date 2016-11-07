Moss Point church hosts 24 hours of prayer before and during ele - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point church hosts 24 hours of prayer before and during election

Danzler First Methodist Church in Moss Point will open right along with the polls, from 7am to 7pm, for a personal prayer vigil. (Photo source: WLOX) Danzler First Methodist Church in Moss Point will open right along with the polls, from 7am to 7pm, for a personal prayer vigil. (Photo source: WLOX)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Monday, members of Danzler First Methodist Church in Moss Point began 24-hours of prayer in the home stretch of this presidential election. The congregants say they're praying for our nation's healing and for the spiritual guidance of our elected officials.

Moss Point resident Rosa Dorsey believes prayer is needed for our nation to come together in response to this election cycle.

"No matter who gets elected, we will still need to continue in prayer, much work needs to be done in our nation to bring unity," Dorsey said. 

Pastor David Newton said the idea for 24-hours of prayer happened during a group bible study.

"The scripture says pray for elected officials. I confess, as a church we are negligent, far too quick to criticize who we disagree with, and slow to pray for someone we don't agree or vote for," the Rev. Newton said. 

Pastor Newton said his church will open right along with the polls, from 7am to 7pm, for a personal prayer vigil. And at the top of every hour, a speaker, like Moss Point resident Dobbs Dennis, will lead the church in prayer.

"The election has been such a disruption and a disregard for human feeling. We decided to get together, and invite the public to pray," Dennis said. 

Pastor Newton said he hopes the vigil can help unite people with differing opinions.

"Like a lot of people, I'm looking forward to Wednesday when the election has passed. It's been divisive, and ugly in its tone and tenor.  Now, it's time to come together and heal as a country," Newton said. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

