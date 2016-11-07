Suns' Devin Booker scores career-high 39 points in loss to Lakers

After initially scoring a career-high 38 points Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans, Suns guard Devin Booker responded with a new personal-best 39 points against the Lakers in Los Angeles Sunday.

Those performances resulted in him becoming the youngest player (20 years, 8 days) in NBA history to score at least 38 points in back-to-back games.

After putting up 39 tonight, @DevinBook becomes the youngest player in #NBA history to record back-to-back games w/ at least 38 Pts. pic.twitter.com/fiE900ugjy — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 7, 2016

The former Moss Point Tiger and Kentucky Wildcat also had seven assists and converted all 10 free throws in Phoenix's 119-108 loss to Los Angeles.

Booker is currently tied for 12th in the NBA with an average of 23 points per game through six of his team's seven contests.

RANK PLAYER TEAM GP PPG 11. Stephen Curry GS 6 23.2 12. Devin Booker PHX 6 23.0 Kyrie Irving CLE 6 23.0 14. LeBron James CLE 6 22.8 Carmelo Anthony NY 6 22.8

After shooting just 3-of-15 (20%) from three-point distance in the month of October, the 20-year-old has shot 7-of-16 (44%) through three November games.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.