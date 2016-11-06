Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly to undergo season-ending knee surgery

Ole Miss senior quarterback Chad Kelly will miss the remainder of the 2016 season after suffering a torn ACL and torn lateral meniscus in the 37-27 win over Georgia Southern Saturday.

A statement released by the Ole Miss athletic department indicates that he'll undergo season-ending surgery later this week.

Kelly led the Rebels to a 10-3 overall record and a 48-20 win over Oklahoma State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in his junior year. This season, he passed for 2,758 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions, as well as rushing for 332 yards and five touchdowns through nine games.

Redshirt freshman Jason Pellerin was listed as the second quarterback on the depth chart against Georgia Southern, followed by true freshman Shea Patterson, who has yet to play in a game this year.

Ole Miss (4-5, 1-4 SEC) will play at Texas A&M Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

