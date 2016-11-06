20th annual Veterans Day Parade rolls through downtown Long Beach

There was an overwhelming show of patriotism in Long Beach on Sunday. The city's annual veterans parade brought hundreds downtown to line the streets.

People of all ages turned out to show their support for veterans.

Parade-goer Angela Peno says she loves the parade, but more so, she has love for the men and women who serve our nation.

"We love our veterans," Peno said. "They serve us. They take care of us. They fought for our country. And they do it for love of our country."

In it's 20th year, the Long Beach Veterans Day Parade has grown tremendously, including a number of veterans service organizations, as well as youth organizations. Veterans who live in the community, like Linda Wood, say it's great to see so much love for their fellow service members.

"For the parade. It's for the veterans, and I like taking part in the veterans," Wood said. "To be appreciative of the fact that we were over there risking our lives for this country, and I think a lot of people, some people don't appreciate that, but there are a lot that do."

Retired Navy Captain Braden J Phillips served as the Grand Marshal.

