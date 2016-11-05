Diamondhead Veteran's Day parade continues to grow

Hundreds showed up for the annual Veteran's Day parade in Diamondhead on Saturday. (Photo source: WLOX News Now)

Dozens of people turned out to honor military veterans at the second annual Diamondhead Veterans Day parade on Saturday.

The city teamed up with VFW Post 28-80 to help pay tribute to the men and women who fought for our freedom.

Junior Vice Commander Pat Laird helped organize the event, which included several decorated golf carts and military vehicles.

"This year has gotten bigger and better and it'll continue to get bigger and better, I think," he said. "People here are very, very patriotic and really like to honor the veterans and say a big old thank you to them."

In addition to the decorated golf carts, there was also live music and a bake sale. All of the money raised at the event went to help veterans in need.

