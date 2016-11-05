Mississippi State upsets No. 4 Texas A&M

Nick Fitzgerald had 391 total yards and four touchdowns to lead Mississippi State to a 35-28 win over No. 4 Texas A&M Saturday afternoon.

The Aggies (7-2, 4-2 SEC) took the fourth spot in the initial college football playoff rankings earlier this week above undefeated Washington, but couldn't pull themselves out of early first-half deficits.

Mississippi State (4-5, 2-3 SEC) earned its first win over an AP Top 10 team since beating No. 3 Florida in 2000.

The Bulldogs have three games remaining in the regular season -- at Alabama, vs. Arkansas and at Ole Miss.

