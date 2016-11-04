PLAYOFF SCENARIOS: Coast schools a part of another exciting race

Region 4-6A continues to earn a reputation as perhaps the most competitive top-to-bottom in the state.

One year after seven of the eight teams were in the hunt for the playoffs going into the last week, all teams can play a significant role in shaping the final standings.

The Week 12 matchups include: St. Martin at D'Iberville, Biloxi at Gulfport, George County at Hancock, and Harrison Central at Ocean Springs.

WHAT WE KNOW FOR 4-6A

TEAM 4-6A RECORD D'Iberville 5-1 Biloxi 4-2 George County 4-2 Gulfport 3-3 St. Martin 3-3 Harrison Central 2-4 Ocean Springs 2-4 Hancock 1-5

D'Iberville has locked down a home playoff game in the first round, but it remains to be seen whether it's as the No. 1 or No. 2 seed. If the Warriors defeat St. Martin, or George County loses to Hancock, then D'Iberville will be the top team and host Meridian in the first round.

If St. Martin wins, they will clinch the No. 4 seed regardless of the final standings. If they lose, the only way they make the playoffs is in a three-way tie with Harrison Central and Gulfport.

Additionally, a St. Martin win would mean the loser of the Biloxi-Gulfport game would be eliminated.

George County can win the region with a victory over Hancock and a D'Iberville loss, but Biloxi cannot finish atop the standings in any scenario.

POSSIBLE 4-6A PLAYOFF SEEDS

D'Iberville: 1 or 2

George County: 1, 2 or 3

Biloxi: 2, 3, 4 or out

Gulfport: 3, 4 or out

St. Martin: 4 or out

WHAT WE KNOW FOR 4-5A

TEAM 4-5A RECORD Stone 5-1 Picayune 5-1 Hattiesburg 5-1 Pascagoula 4-2 Gautier 3-3 Pearl River Central 2-4 Long Beach 0-6 West Harrison 0-6

Stone, Picayune and Hattiesburg have all clinched playoff spots, while Pearl River Central, Long Beach and West Harrison have all been eliminated from postseason contention.

The winner of the Pascagoula-Gautier matchup will earn the fourth and final playoff spot up for grabs from region 4-5A. If Gautier wins, they're locked in as the fourth seed. If Pascagoula wins, they'll likely be No. 4 as well, but could finish third with a Picayune win over Pearl River Central and a Hattiesburg win over Stone, who would be fourth.

Stone will win the region with a win over Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg can win the region with a win over Stone and a loss by Picayune.

Picayune can clinch the top spot with a win and a loss by Stone.

POSSIBLE 4-5A PLAYOFF SEEDS

Stone: 1, 2, 3 or 4

Picayune: 1, 2 or 3

Hattiesburg: 1, 2 or 3

Pascagoula: 3, 4 or out

Gautier: 4 or out

WHAT WE KNOW FOR 4-1A

Resurrection, which is the lone coast school in region 4-1A, is one of three teams (Lumberton, Stringer) that could finish first, second or third. Lumberton clinches the region title with a win over Stringer. Resurrection's only shot at a region title is with a win and a Lumberton loss to Stringer.

