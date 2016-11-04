Co-founder of The Shed restaurant speaks about land battle

The Shed's co-founder, Brad Orrison, said he's happy a jury awarded his business $408,000 for the front half-acre of The Shed's property. That's a sizable increase from the $107,000 originally offered by MDOT. (Photo source: WLOX)

"We didn't get all we wanted, what I did get is just compensation from a jury trial and we accept it fully," Orrison said. "We're ready to move onto the next phase of The Shed."

He said he knew the land was worth more than what was originally quoted for a highway expansion project, which will bring Highway 57 from two lanes to a four-lane evacuation route.

"We lost about half an acre from one and a half. What we have to do now that we have a verdict, now sit down to the drawing board, figure out what would be best to maintain the feel and look of what we feel is a national landmark," Orrison said.

What will change at The Shed? The road will be built through a portion of The Shed's current front outdoor dining and stage area, which will have to be adjusted.

"I'm sad. We really enjoy coming here, looks like they're going to cut off half the area there where we sit and eat," Nancy Drain said.

Meanwhile, Orrison looks forward to working with Jackson County in every way possible in the future in regards to a permit issue his business faced after rebuilding from a fire.

Orrison also said MDOT tells him they won't begin work on the road expansion project for at least five years. He said he's not sure yet if The Shed will have to move completely or not.

