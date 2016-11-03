Pascagoula aims for playoff spot and seventh straight win over Gautier

Since 2009, the one-sided rivalry between Pascagoula and Gautier has gone in favor of the Panthers.

The winner from this year's version of the Singing River Classic not only earns bragging rights, but the final playoff spot up for grabs in region 4-5A.

"I understand how being in a big rivalry game like this can skew your thinking somewhat, but there's no skewing this," Pascagoula head coach Lewis Sims said. "It's a big game for both sides of the river. The ultimate prize is a trip to the playoffs. Once you get to the playoffs, anything can happen."

Pascagoula (5-5, 4-2) can finish as high as the No. 3 seed in the region if they beat Gautier, and have Picayune defeat Pearl River Central and Hattiesburg take down Stone.

A Panthers win and any other result involving the other playoff teams will put Pascagoula as the fourth seed. Gautier (4-6, 3-3) would be locked in at No. 4 should they beat Pascagoula.

"It's crazy, but going all week in practice we've got the job done," Pascagoula senior quarterback Hunter Collins said. "We're ready to go out there and keep the trophy on this side of the river."

"I guess there's been a lot of nerves around here," Pascagoula senior offensive lineman James Jackson said. "We've been practicing for a while, and the way our season has been going, I feel like it's going to be better. We plan on keeping it going."

Pascagoula-Gautier isn't the only matchup that will be featured on the WLOX Friday Night Football Showdown. The St. Martin-D'Iberville, Biloxi-Gulfport, George County-Hancock, and Greene County-St. Stanislaus and Forrest County AHS-East Central playoff games will also be a part of the broadcast beginning at 10:15 p.m.

