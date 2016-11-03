Pascagoula aims for playoff spot and seventh straight win over G - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pascagoula aims for playoff spot and seventh straight win over Gautier

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Since 2009, the one-sided rivalry between Pascagoula and Gautier has gone in favor of the Panthers.

The winner from this year's version of the Singing River Classic not only earns bragging rights, but the final playoff spot up for grabs in region 4-5A.

"I understand how being in a big rivalry game like this can skew your thinking somewhat, but there's no skewing this," Pascagoula head coach Lewis Sims said. "It's a big game for both sides of the river. The ultimate prize is a trip to the playoffs. Once you get to the playoffs, anything can happen."

Pascagoula (5-5, 4-2) can finish as high as the No. 3 seed in the region if they beat Gautier, and have Picayune defeat Pearl River Central and Hattiesburg take down Stone.

A Panthers win and any other result involving the other playoff teams will put Pascagoula as the fourth seed. Gautier (4-6, 3-3) would be locked in at No. 4 should they beat Pascagoula.

"It's crazy, but going all week in practice we've got the job done," Pascagoula senior quarterback Hunter Collins said. "We're ready to go out there and keep the trophy on this side of the river."

"I guess there's been a lot of nerves around here," Pascagoula senior offensive lineman James Jackson said. "We've been practicing for a while, and the way our season has been going, I feel like it's going to be better. We plan on keeping it going."

Pascagoula-Gautier isn't the only matchup that will be featured on the WLOX Friday Night Football Showdown. The St. Martin-D'Iberville, Biloxi-Gulfport, George County-Hancock, and Greene County-St. Stanislaus and Forrest County AHS-East Central playoff games will also be a part of the broadcast beginning at 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly