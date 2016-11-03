Mississippi State to announce new Director of Athletics Friday afternoon

Weeks after a report from The Clarion Ledger that John Cohen would be named Mississippi State's Director of Athletics was disputed by the university, that news has turned out to be true.

MSU is expected to introduce Cohen as the new A.D. Friday at 1 p.m. He will take over for Scott Stricklin, who accepted the A.D. job at the University of Florida.

Cohen's promotion created an opening at the head coach position. According to multiple reports, LSU hitting coach Andy Cannizaro will be introduced as Mississippi State's head baseball coach next week.

