Moss Point alderman says patience is key to ending turmoil in police department

Moss Point Ward 6 Alderman Gary Wayne Lennep wants to see the revolving door of police chiefs in his city stop. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Lennep said patience is the key to ending turmoil within the police department.

The City of Moss Point has had seven different police chiefs since 2000 and three in the past two years.

The most recent shakeup came when Art McClung resigned after video surfaced of him being pulled over by Pascagoula police. He was allegedly going more than 100 mph down Hwy. 90 in a city-issued vehicle while intoxicated.

Just two weeks ago, Lennep confirmed the police and utility departments are being investigated by the State Auditor’s Office for potential fraud.

Lennep said Interim Police Chief Brandon Ashley uncovered inconsistencies in a bank account linked to the police department. Ashley turned his findings over to state investigators.

Lennep suggests to other city leaders they should end advertising for a new police chief until certain actions can be taken.

Lennep said leaders should review the police department from top to bottom, review the budget and cut out wasteful spending, and review the residency requirements for the next police chief.

Lennep also suggests the current board of aldermen leave the task of selecting a new police chief to the next incoming board, which will be elected in June 2017.

