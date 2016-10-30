Halloween shop employees discuss most popular costumes of 2016

Along with presidential hopefuls, the standard witches and batmen have been popular. (Photo source: WLOX)

With such a controversial year in pop and regular culture, 2016 could be the scariest Halloween yet.

According to employees at the Spirit of Halloween store in Biloxi, “The Purge,” “Suicide Squad,” “Assassin's Creed,” and election costumes have been this year’s big buys.

"I've seen more Trump than Hillary being bought," said employee Zera Vanvelkinburgh.

Along with presidential hopefuls, the standard witches and batmen have been popular. According to the National Retail Federation, in 2016, superheroes dethroned princesses as the top costume for girls.

"I saw a lot of little girls going for you know, heroes, Wonder Woman, stuff like that. I saw one earlier who wanted to be horror, you know, something scary. She wanted to be terrifying," said employee Andre Matina.

One thing we hope stays in 2016? The clown epidemic. Even the cashiers try to discourage it.

"I ask them are you sure this is a good idea? Do you want to face the consequences if someone were to be afraid of you and fight for themselves? Sometimes, they do change their minds and put the stuff back. I did an exchange earlier because a guy did. I was like 'Do you want to wear a bullet proof vest?'" said Vanvelkinburgh.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.