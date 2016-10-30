Two charged with murder after separate incidents in Nicholson community

Two men are dead and two suspects are charged with murder after separate incidents in the small Nicholson community of Pearl River County over the weekend.

Coroner Derek Turnage said Mark Johnson, of Slidell, LA, died after being shot multiple times Saturday night. Sheriff David Allison said Johnson, 39, was shot after an argument turned deadly.

Allison said the argument broke out inside the home of Richard Carver, 18, on Davis Dawsey Rd. Carver reportedly shot Johnson several times with a .22 caliber rifle after the argument spilled outside. Carver was gone by the time deputies got to the scene, according to Allison.

Chief Deputy Shane Tucker said deputies have not been able to find the gun used in the deadly shooting, but Carver was arrested during a traffic stop on Rock Ranch Rd. around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Carver is charged with murder, along with two outstanding felony warrants for grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a crime. Carver is still behind bars waiting for an initial court appearance.

In an unrelated incident, a 54-year-old man died in surgery after being stabbed at a home on Hunt Rd. Saturday night. Turnage identified the victim as Robert Michael Ford.

Tucker said Ford and the woman accused of stabbing him, 35-year-old Amanda Guerra-Collier, were in a relationship.

Deputies were called to the home around 10:30 p.m. after a neighbor reported the stabbing. Tucker said neighbors heard Ford calling for help and found him bleeding heavily. A neighbor put pressure on the wound until medical personnel arrived.

Tucker said Ford was conscious when deputies talked to him, and he told them Guerra-Collier, of Picayune, stabbed him.

Ford was rushed to Highland Community Hospital and then transferred to Forrest General Hospital, where he later died in surgery.

Guerra-Collier was arrested around 3 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Hwy. 11. She was initially charged with aggravated assault domestic violence, but Tucker said that charge was changed to murder after Ford died.

Guerra-Collier has not yet appeared before a judge.

