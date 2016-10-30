Church walks to stomp out breast cancer

Members of Church on the Rock gathered Saturday at Buffet Beach to help stomp out breast cancer. (Photo source: WLOX News Now)

A Pascagoula church gathered at the beach Saturday in an effort to stomp out breast cancer.

It was Church on the Rock's second annual walk. Church members of all ages came out to support those who have been touched by breast cancer, whether it be being diagnosed, having a family member diagnosed, or surviving the disease themselves.

Event organizer Ida West says the event is all about raising awareness for people to get routine check-ups that could help save lives.

"We wanted to include this because we wanted to make sure that everyone is aware of breast cancer and how early detection makes a huge difference and that breast cancer makes a difference," she said.

After the walk, participants received t-shirts and other items to support breast cancer awareness.

