Crowds gather to celebrate veterans in Ocean Springs

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the World War I monument at the Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center. (Photo source: WLOX)

The parade was a collaboration between American Legion Post 42, and the city of Ocean Springs. (Photo source: WLOX)

For the first time in 89 years, a veterans parade rolled through the streets of Ocean Springs Saturday. (Photo source: WLOX)

There were patriotic people, music and even pets. For the first time in 89 years, a veterans parade rolled through the streets of Ocean Springs Saturday.

The parade was a collaboration between American Legion Post 42 and the city of Ocean Springs. A number of other organizations pitched in to make it a fun experience for all involved.

Quin Chastant was on the roadside as the parade rolled by.

"For a small local community parade, it's a beautiful thing," Chastant said, "It's something, hopefully, that can be built upon and become better each year."

Mayor Connie Moran rode in the parade, then took part in the wreath-laying ceremony at the World War I monument at the Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center.

"It's time for us to reflect on the sacrifices that our armed forces, men and women who throughout the decades and today give their lives and their sacrifice for us so that we may enjoy freedom," Moran said.

Those involved in the parade, like Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, hope to make it a yearly event.

"I think that just good organization, talking to folks that have got this one together here and just see what we can do to just expand it, to make it bigger and just keep in touch with each other, and we'll honor our veterans every year," Ezell said.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.