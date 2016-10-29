Dave Ryan grew up in a suburb of Philadelphia, PA. With a passion for news and storytelling, Dave joined the Army in 2006.

He served as a Public Affairs-Broadcast Specialist for the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, and 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, CO. He told the stories of both units that deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan with pieces in The Fort Carson Mountaineer, and the Armed Forces Network.

Dave joined the WLOX team in 2011 working in the studio, then as a news producer, and now as a photographer/multimedia journalist. You can find him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @DaveRyanWLOX.

When he's not writing for the news, he writes for the screen and the page. Dave has a number of film projects in development including a feature-length film, and a novel.