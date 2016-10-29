Hancock, Our Lady Academy win respective volleyball state champi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hancock, Our Lady Academy win respective volleyball state championships

Source: Hancock High School
UNDATED (WLOX) -

Hours after Our Lady Academy wrapped up its fifth consecutive Class I volleyball state championship, the Hancock Lady Hawks finally broke their own Class III title match curse by winning a five-set thriller over the Oak Grove Warriors Saturday night.

Hancock (36-3) had been the state runner-up in each of the past three seasons, and two of its three losses so far this year had been against Oak Grove.

The Lady Hawks forced a fifth set after dropping two of the first three 25-27, 25-17 and 18-25. Following a 25-21 win in the fourth, Hancock earned the state championship 15-11 in the final game.

Our Lady Academy (33-7) earned its 11th Class I state championship overall after sweeping Resurrection 25-22, 25-21, 25-10.

Vancleave advanced to the Class II state semifinals, but were eliminated Friday by Lewisburg.

