Biloxi festival gives out 2,500 pounds of groceries to families in need

Praise Temple of Biloxi and the East Biloxi Community Collaborative (EBCC) partnered up Saturday for the second annual Fall Community Empowerment Festival.

Biloxi families filled Henry Beck Park to enjoy all sorts of fun games, including costume contests, bounce houses, and several giveaways. Up for grabs was more than 2,500 pounds of groceries and dozens of winter coats, paid for by the EBCC.

The main focus of the festival was community empowerment. Praise Temple and EBCC set up a health fair and several 'empowerment stations' where families got information on how to receive benefits and live more successful lives.

Allytra Perryman, the program director for EBCC, said East Biloxi faces many issues in all levels of the community.

"Some of the issues we see in Biloxi is access to quality education. We work to bridge the gap there for some parents. We have language access issues in East Biloxi. Economic security issues, the viability of neighborhoods in east Biloxi, as well as access to health in East Biloxi and an atmosphere of healthy living in East Biloxi," she said.

Perryman said events like these are essential in order to disseminate information about how to remedy these problems. More than 500 people came to the event and 100 families received free groceries.

"It's been an awesome response. Children enjoyed themselves, parents enjoyed their selves today, and everybody that I talked to was very encouraged about what we did here today," said Praise Temple's pastor, Jakavious Pickett.

