Pascagoula residents campaign ahead of restaurant tax special election

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Signs line the streets of Pascagoula encouraging residents to vote "yes" in the upcoming special election to increase the restaurant tax.

"I just think they should go out and vote 'yes,' support Pascagoula, support the city and support our city," said tax supporter Evelyn Davis.

One hundred percent of the increase will go towards the city's Parks and Recreation Master Plan - which will enhance many of the city's athletic facilities.

"This gives Pascagoula another avenue to get resources that can be used to help enrich the youth activities," said Barbara Walker.

Tuesday's vote is the last push for residents to approve the two percent increase on prepared food. The tax was voted on once before in August, but failed to pass. Citing low voter turnout and confusion over polling places - city leaders decided to let residents vote again.

"We're paying taxes in other cities, we're paying taxes in other states, we can keep our money here so we can have nice facilities," said Davis.

But not everyone is on board. Rob Hart, the owner of Rob's on the Side, says the tax will put a strain on the already struggling restaurant businesses in Pascagoula.

"It's gonna affect me and a lot of other restaurants here who are on the borderline," said Hart.

Hart is a Pascagoula native. He said while he supports parks and recreation in the city, he believes there are better streams of revenue to pay for the upgrades.

"If it's good enough for the restaurants, it's good enough for Wayne Lee's, Jerry Lee's, Family Dollar, Dollar General, Walmart. Let everyone in Pascagoula who wants the upgrades to pay for it, not just the restaurants," said Hart.

November 1, voters will have the final say on the tax. Remember, this election is not the same day as the presidential election. The city sent maps marking each resident's voting precincts for both elections in their utility bills. Click here to see an online map of Pascagoula's voting precincts. 

