Vancleave one of four coast HS volleyball teams left going into state semis

The Vancleave Lady Bulldogs volleyball team has won 28 games and lost just six times, which is an impressive feat considering how young the roster is this season.

Six freshman are regularly a part of every game, including a five-set thriller in which Vancleave stormed back to beat Germantown to keep its season alive.

"It was a roller coaster," Vancleave head coach Haley Chatham said. "We took the first one, lost the second one, lost the third pretty bad 25-12. Then they mustered it up, took the fourth and then took the fifth 15-13. It was a really, really close game."

Cheyenne Strickland is one of the freshmen that leads the Lady Bulldogs into the semifinal matchup with Lewisburg Friday at 3 p.m.

"Oh my gosh, I'm so nervous but excited," said Strickland, who is second on the team with 212 kills behind sophomore Carly Danley (229 kills). "I'm so blessed to be in this situation with these girls."

"I feel honored and blessed to be a part of this team and program," said freshman Sydney Salter, who leads Vancleave with 260 digs. "Our goal this year was to be state champions and I really think we can do that."

If Vancleave wins Friday, they'll advance to play either Oxford or Madison Ridgeland in the Class II state championship Saturday.

Hancock is the lone coast team in Class III and will go head-to-head with Tupelo in the semis. In Class I, Our Lady Academy battles Madison St. Joe and Resurrection will meet St. Andrew's.

