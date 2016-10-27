Vancleave one of four coast HS volleyball teams left going into - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Vancleave one of four coast HS volleyball teams left going into state semis

VANCLEAVE, MS (WLOX) -

The Vancleave Lady Bulldogs volleyball team has won 28 games and lost just six times, which is an impressive feat considering how young the roster is this season.

Six freshman are regularly a part of every game, including a five-set thriller in which Vancleave stormed back to beat Germantown to keep its season alive.

"It was a roller coaster," Vancleave head coach Haley Chatham said. "We took the first one, lost the second one, lost the third pretty bad 25-12. Then they mustered it up, took the fourth and then took the fifth 15-13. It was a really, really close game."

Cheyenne Strickland is one of the freshmen that leads the Lady Bulldogs into the semifinal matchup with Lewisburg Friday at 3 p.m.

"Oh my gosh, I'm so nervous but excited," said Strickland, who is second on the team with 212 kills behind sophomore Carly Danley (229 kills). "I'm so blessed to be in this situation with these girls."

"I feel honored and blessed to be a part of this team and program," said freshman Sydney Salter, who leads Vancleave with 260 digs. "Our goal this year was to be state champions and I really think we can do that."

If Vancleave wins Friday, they'll advance to play either Oxford or Madison Ridgeland in the Class II state championship Saturday.

Hancock is the lone coast team in Class III and will go head-to-head with Tupelo in the semis. In Class I, Our Lady Academy battles Madison St. Joe and Resurrection will meet St. Andrew's.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly