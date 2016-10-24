Biloxi schools kick off anti-bullying campaign - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi schools kick off anti-bullying campaign

Nashville recording artist Brea said she's thrilled to be a part of Red Ribbon Week with the Heart Speaks program. (Photo source: WLOX) Nashville recording artist Brea said she's thrilled to be a part of Red Ribbon Week with the Heart Speaks program. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Monday at Biloxi Junior High, Red Ribbon Week kicked off with an anti-bullying performance by two Nashville singers. Their aim was to help students learn the importance of sticking up for kids who get bullied and to teach kids how to overcome it.

Nashville recording artist Brea said she's thrilled to be a part of Red Ribbon Week with the Heart Speaks program.

"I always wanted to be a singer since second grade. People said, 'You're not what they're looking for,' but I know this is what I'm meant to do," said Brea.

She said she's on tour with her friend and fellow singer, Daniel Thomas, who's originally from Ocean Springs. He's now pursuing his dreams in Nashville.

"It hurts my heart just to see children actually live for something more. A lot of kids want to give up," said Thomas. "I was encouraged to go forward. Now, I'm still encouraged. We have kids counting on us. We want to be that role model for them."

Thomas' message is one of tolerance and showing love and respect to everyone. He says it stems from his own experience with bullying in school. That's something student Brayden Breland says he's familiar with.

"I saw a student get pushed down the other day. I picked him up and said, 'Come on. Let's go get the principal,'" said Brayden.

Brayden said the performance had a positive effect on him and further motivated him to help put an end to bullying.

Thomas said he wants to continue to use his singing career to inspire people to dream big and overcome any obstacles they may face.

