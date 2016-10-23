Playoff scenarios for MACJC South Division heading into final week

There are six possible outcomes that could impact the MACJC South Division after the ninth and final week of the regular season.

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs (5-3, 4-1 South), East Central Warriors (4-4, 4-1 South) and Co-Lin Wolfpack (5-3, 3-2 South) all have a chance to either win the division, earn the No. 2 seed and have a date with East Mississippi Lions in Scooba, or miss the playoffs entirely.

MGCCC will play at Jones County (5-3, 2-3 South) Thursday in Ellisville at 7 p.m., Co-Lin travels to Pearl River (2-6, 2-3 South) Saturday in Poplarville at 2 p.m., and East Central visits Southwest (2-6, 1-4 South) Saturday in Summit at 5 p.m.

MGCCC AND CO-LIN PLAYOFF POSSIBLE SCENARIOS

Gulf Coast will earn the No. 1 seed if the following result happens:

-Gulf Coast wins, East Central loses

Gulf Coast will earn the No. 2 seed if any of the following results happen:

-Gulf Coast wins, East Central wins

-Gulf Coast loses, East Central wins

Gulf Coast misses playoffs if the following result happens:

-Gulf Coast loses, East Central loses and Co-Lin wins

Co-Lin will earn the No. 1 seed if the following result happens:

-Co-Lin wins, East Central loses and Gulf Coast loses

Co-Lin will earn the No. 2 seed if the following result happens:

-Co-Lin wins, East Central loses and Gulf Coast wins

Co-Lin misses playoffs if any of the following results happen:

-Any loss by Co-Lin

-Co-Lin wins, Gulf Coast loses and East Central wins

-Co-Lin wins, Gulf Coast wins and East Central wins

