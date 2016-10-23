Playoff scenarios for MACJC South Division heading into final we - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Playoff scenarios for MACJC South Division heading into final week

UNDATED (WLOX) -

There are six possible outcomes that could impact the MACJC South Division after the ninth and final week of the regular season.

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs (5-3, 4-1 South), East Central Warriors (4-4, 4-1 South) and Co-Lin Wolfpack (5-3, 3-2 South) all have a chance to either win the division, earn the No. 2 seed and have a date with East Mississippi Lions in Scooba, or miss the playoffs entirely.

MGCCC will play at Jones County (5-3, 2-3 South) Thursday in Ellisville at 7 p.m., Co-Lin travels to Pearl River (2-6, 2-3 South) Saturday in Poplarville at 2 p.m., and East Central visits Southwest (2-6, 1-4 South) Saturday in Summit at 5 p.m.

MGCCC AND CO-LIN PLAYOFF POSSIBLE SCENARIOS

Gulf Coast will earn the No. 1 seed if the following result happens:

-Gulf Coast wins, East Central loses

Gulf Coast will earn the No. 2 seed if any of the following results happen: 

-Gulf Coast wins, East Central wins

-Gulf Coast loses, East Central wins

Gulf Coast misses playoffs if the following result happens:

-Gulf Coast loses, East Central loses and Co-Lin wins

Co-Lin will earn the No. 1 seed if the following result happens:

-Co-Lin wins, East Central loses and Gulf Coast loses

Co-Lin will earn the No. 2 seed if the following result happens: 

-Co-Lin wins, East Central loses and Gulf Coast wins

Co-Lin misses playoffs if any of the following results happen:

-Any loss by Co-Lin

-Co-Lin wins, Gulf Coast loses and East Central wins

-Co-Lin wins, Gulf Coast wins and East Central wins

