Ingalls Day of Caring brings hope to Jackson County organizations

Sue's Home, an Ocean Springs long-term residential program for women and children, is known for giving to the community

But on Saturday, the transitional home was on the receiving end of a lending hand.

"Grateful just isn't a big enough word for what's going on here today," said Dianne Easley, founder of Sue's Home.

About 15 volunteers from Ingalls Shipyard spread across the grounds to do various tasks to spruce up the place.

"Today we're putting up a mailbox, we're doing some light landscaping, and planning a garden in the back, just doing some clean up work," said Edmond Hughes, Ingalls Vice President of human resources. "Some of these things we've been wanting to do for six months, and a volunteer group of 2 or 3 could do it, but when you have 15-20 people come out, a lot of things can get knocked down fast."

And the ladies who live there say the simple gesture goes a long way.

"I think it boosts the morality of the girls, you know, showing that the community - that other people - care enough to come do this kind of thing," said resident Daphne Guthrie.

Sue's Home is just one of seven locations that shipyard employees volunteered at for their fourth annual Day of Caring.

"It's extremely important for us to give back to the communities where we live and work, and this is just one of the many opportunities," said Hughes.

And the impact is apparent.

"I have hope for my future and for my kids future to know that maybe I can be somebody like these people and I could donate my time, too," said Kerns.

